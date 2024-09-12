Sports

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Samed Mukadas joins Slovenian side FC Koper

348864.png Abdul Samed Mukadas

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Rising Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Mukadas has officially joined Slovenian top-tier team FC Koper, where he has signed a two-year deal.

Having led EurAfrica FC as captain, Mukadas is set to embark on an exciting chapter in European football, aiming to establish his presence on the field.

EurAfrica FC expressed their pride in his accomplishment, stating, "We are thrilled to announce that our skilled midfielder and captain, Abdul Samed Mukadas, has secured a 2-year professional contract with Koper FC, a leading club in Slovenia’s premier league."

Source: Ghanasoccernet