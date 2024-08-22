Sports

Ghanaian youngster Evans Botchway scores hat trick in Brommapojkarna's Swedish Cup rout

Thu, 22 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Evans Botchway, an 18-year-old forward from Ghana, delivered an outstanding performance by scoring a remarkable hat trick during IF Brommapojkarna's emphatic 5-0 win against IFK Östersund in the Swedish Cup on Wednesday.

