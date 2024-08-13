Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ghanaian youngster Jayden Addai shines in Jong AZ's victory over Roda JC Kerkrade

Jayden Addai Jayden Addai

Tue, 13 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Jayden Addai delivered an outstanding performance as Jong AZ Alkmaar achieved a resounding 6-1 victory over Roda JC Kerkrade in the Dutch Eerste Divisie on Monday evening.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live