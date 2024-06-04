Ghanaians must be patient with young Black Stars – Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan supports the young Black Stars for upcoming qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic.

Coach Otto Addo has chosen a youthful squad with promising talents like Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Gyan believes these players have the potential to excel in African football in the future, especially considering their young age and current performances at their respective clubs.



