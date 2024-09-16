Glasgow 'on verge' of deal to host 2026 Commonwealth Games

Glasgow last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2014

Source: BBC

The Scottish government is close to finalizing an agreement for Glasgow to host the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

According to BBC Scotland News, Health Secretary Neil Gray is scheduled to meet with Commonwealth Games Australia on Monday morning.



This development follows the withdrawal of the Australian state of Victoria as hosts due to escalating expenses.

Additionally, Australian officials have pledged a significant financial investment to support Glasgow's bid to take over the multi-sport event.



