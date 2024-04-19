Go and win – Otumfuo charges Kotoko players ahead of Samartex game

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Life Patron of Asante Kotoko, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has advised the team to secure a victory in the upcoming match against Samartex Football Club.

Following seven games in the Ghana Premier League, the Asantehene expressed his concern and dissatisfaction with the current situation.



In a meeting held on Thursday, Otumfuo met with the players, coaching staff, and Interim Management Committee, urging each player to demonstrate their capabilities through hard work for the team.

He emphasized the importance of winning the next game against Samartex FC, stating, "I am anticipating a better performance from all of you. Show me your capabilities, and if the coach is the issue, I will decide for him. For now, focus on playing and winning."



The match between Asante Kotoko and Samartex FC is set to take place on Sunday, April 21, with a 3 pm kick-off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.