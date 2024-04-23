Good pitch in Dawu contributed to our recent run of positive results - Fabin

Samuel Kwesi Fabin

Legon Cities FC's head coach, Samuel Kwesi Fabin, has credited his team's recent achievements to their home ground at the Theater of Dreams in Dawu.

Fabin firmly believes that the relocation to Dawu has had a significant impact on the team's performance, resulting in an impressive unbeaten streak.



Continuing their unbeaten run, the team secured a convincing 2-0 victory over Accra Hearts of Oak, with Albert Yeboah scoring two goals.

Expressing his contentment with the pitch, Fabin stated, "Since we moved here, we haven't lost a single match. The quality of the turf is exceptional, and it has undoubtedly contributed to our recent performances. I am delighted to play here."



After completing 27 games in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, Legon Cities currently occupies the 12th position on the league table with 35 points, just four points away from the relegation zone.