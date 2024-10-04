Google’s Visual Search Can Now Answer Even More Complex Questions

Photograph: Alamy Stock Photo

When Google Lens was introduced in 2017, the search feature accomplished a feat that not too long ago would have seemed like the stuff of science fiction: Point your phone’s camera at an object and Google Lens can identify it, show some context, maybe even let you buy it. It was a new way of searching, one that didn’t involve awkwardly typing out descriptions of things you were seeing in front of you.

When Google Lens was introduced in 2017, the search feature accomplished a feat that not too long ago would have seemed like the stuff of science fiction: Point your phone’s camera at an object and Google Lens can identify it, show some context, maybe even let you buy it. It was a new way of searching, one that didn’t involve awkwardly typing out descriptions of things you were seeing in front of you. Lens also demonstrated how Google planned to use its machine learning and AI tools to ensure its search engine shows up on every possible surface. As Google increasingly uses its foundational generative AI models to generate summaries of information in response to text searches, Google Lens’ visual search has been evolving, too. And now the company says Lens, which powers around 20 billion searches per month, is going to support even more ways to search, including video and multimodal searches.....





Read full article