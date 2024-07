Brommapojkarna secured a 3-2 victory over Right to Dream Academy

Source: Apexnewshub

Right to Dream Academy faced a setback in their first match of the 2024 Gothia Cup U-16, losing 3-2 to IF Brommapojkarna from Sweden.

Despite the initial defeat, the renowned Ghanaian Academy displayed a commendable performance during the highly anticipated game.

Right to Dream exhibited determination and passion on the field, despite the slow start to the Gothia Cup tournament.



Read full article