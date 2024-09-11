Samuel Paa Kwesi Arbuah

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Samuel Paa Kwesi Arbuah, the former Chief Executive of Sekondi Hasaacas, has sharply criticized the Government and the National Sports Authority (NSA), stating, "the NSA is now free to hold all-night services at any time, and we are indifferent!" This remark follows the Confederation of African Football's decision to close the Baba Yara Stadium.

The ruling New Patriotic Party and the NSA have faced significant backlash for their inadequate management of state assets.

Additionally, frustration is mounting among Ghanaian football fans after reports revealed that the Ghanaian government allocated $4 million for accreditation costs related to the 2023 All Africa Games, which took place in the small West African country.



Read full article