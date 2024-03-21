Government opts for shared 5G network to foster telecom competition

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

In a strategic move aimed at promoting fair competition in the telecommunications sector, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has announced the government's decision to forgo auctioning the country's 5G spectrum.

During her briefing to Parliament regarding Internet disruptions caused by damage to submarine cables, Minister Owusu-Ekuful emphasized the government's commitment to creating a level playing field for all telecommunications firms. She explained that auctioning the spectrum could perpetuate the dominance of a few major telecom companies and hinder competition.



Instead, the government plans to develop a neutral 4G/5G network, approved by the cabinet, for operators to leverage in delivering their services. This shared infrastructure aims to reduce dependence on dominant companies and provide smaller firms with opportunities to expand their services. Additionally, it will allow larger companies to address coverage gaps without heavy capital investment in infrastructure.



Addressing the recent Internet disruptions caused by undersea cable damage, Minister Owusu-Ekuful highlighted the challenges faced and outlined measures to mitigate future incidents. These include licensing satellite gateway earth stations, encouraging satellite service providers to operate in Ghana, and investing in the operationalization of the Regional African Satellite Company (RAScom).

Furthermore, the National Communications Authority (NCA) has formulated a Satellite Licensing Framework to regulate satellite services in the country, delineating policies, regulations, and licensing prerequisites.



The minister's announcements underscore Ghana's proactive approach to addressing telecommunications challenges and fostering a competitive and resilient digital infrastructure for sustainable development.