Government’s GHC8.2 billion initiative aims to transform SMEs into economic powerhouses

At a summit in Wa, Upper West Region, officials stressed the importance of SMEs

Ghana is rethinking its economic strategy amid concerns about vulnerability to global market fluctuations.

The government’s SME Growth and Opportunity Programme (SME GO) aims to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as a key driver of economic growth.



With an investment of Gh¢ 8.2 billion, SME GO focuses on financial and technical support for SMEs, emphasizing local innovation, job creation, and economic diversification.

At a summit in Wa, Upper West Region, officials stressed the importance of SMEs, which contribute over 70% of GDP, and called for peace and stability, especially in the lead-up to the December 2024 elections.



Read full article