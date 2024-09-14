Sports

Government’s GHC8.2 billion initiative aims to transform SMEs into economic powerhouses

AmarketScreenshot 2024 09 14 103834.png At a summit in Wa, Upper West Region, officials stressed the importance of SMEs

Sat, 14 Sep 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Ghana is rethinking its economic strategy amid concerns about vulnerability to global market fluctuations.

The government’s SME Growth and Opportunity Programme (SME GO) aims to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as a key driver of economic growth.

With an investment of Gh¢ 8.2 billion, SME GO focuses on financial and technical support for SMEs, emphasizing local innovation, job creation, and economic diversification.

At a summit in Wa, Upper West Region, officials stressed the importance of SMEs, which contribute over 70% of GDP, and called for peace and stability, especially in the lead-up to the December 2024 elections.

Source: www.asaaseradio.com