Government should do its best and fix our pitches – Hasaacas Ladies CEO

Evelyn Nsiah Asare,

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Evelyn Nsiah Asare, the Chief Executive Officer of Hasaacas Ladies, has urged the government and relevant stakeholders to take action on the issue of substandard football pitches in Ghana.

The conversation around inadequate pitch conditions gained momentum after Ghana's match against Angola in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where the poor state of the field resulted in a ban from the Confederation of African Football.

Consequently, Ghana faces the possibility of having to host its home games in other countries.



Read full article