78 men and 77 women competed for the Scandinavian Mixed title

Source: BBC

Linn Grant made an incredible comeback from 11 shots behind to claim her second DP World Tour title, becoming the first woman to do so.

Sebastian Soderberg, who had an eight-shot lead, faltered on the final day, allowing Grant to secure victory with a 17-under-par total.

Grant expressed her surprise at winning again after being so far behind at the start of the day.



