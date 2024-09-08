Grealish, Rice shrug off Irish boos: 'No bad blood'

England's Grealish, Rice: No hard feelings despite Ireland boos

Source: ESPN

Declan Rice and Jack Grealish of England overcame a negative reception in Dublin by netting both goals in their Nations League victory against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

