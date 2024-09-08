Sports

Grealish, Rice shrug off Irish boos: 'No bad blood'

England's Grealish, Rice: No Hard Feelings Despite Ireland Boos.png England's Grealish, Rice: No hard feelings despite Ireland boos

Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: ESPN

Declan Rice and Jack Grealish of England overcame a negative reception in Dublin by netting both goals in their Nations League victory against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

Declan Rice and Jack Grealish of England overcame a negative reception in Dublin by netting both goals in their Nations League victory against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday. They expressed their respect for the team they once played for. Rice had previously represented Ireland at the youth level and made three senior appearances before switching his allegiance, a choice that continues to be difficult for many Irish supporters to accept.



Source: ESPN