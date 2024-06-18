Sports

Great Olympics PRO Saint Osei resigns following team's relegation

Sain Osei Emmanuel Saint Osei

Tue, 18 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Emmanuel Saint Osei, the Public Relations Officer for Accra Great Olympics, has officially resigned from his position. His resignation, dated Monday, June 17, comes a day after the team was relegated from the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live