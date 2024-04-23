Great Olympics has a great future - Amarkai Amarteifio

Amarkai Amarteifio

Major (Retd) Amarkai Amarteifio, the Board Chairman of Accra Great Olympics, is filled with hope for the club's promising future as it marks its 70th anniversary.

During the anniversary festivities on Saturday, April 20, Major Amarteifio highlighted the club's potential for success. In an interview, he commended the combined efforts of various stakeholders who have contributed to the club's current standing.



The respected football official praised the commitment of the club’s board members, management, players, coaching staff, fans, and supporters, underscoring their vital role in fostering the club's progress and achievements over the years.



Major Amarteifio expressed sincere appreciation to all those who have backed the club, particularly during challenging periods, including sponsors like MacDan Group of Companies and Blue Jeans.



"I extend my congratulations to the board members, management, players, coaching staff, and fans, and wish them the very best on this special occasion," Mr. Amarteifio stated in an interview with the Daily Graphic.

He vowed to promote inclusivity and a shared vision within the club, collaborating closely with all individuals affiliated with Olympics to propel it to greater success.



Accra Great Olympics, a two-time Ghana Premier League titleholder, currently occupies the 13th spot on the Premier League standings with 33 points in the ongoing 2023/24 season.



They are scheduled to take on league leaders FC Samartex in the Matchday 28 fixtures at Nsenkyire Sports Complex this weekend.