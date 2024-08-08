Great Olympics is forbidden from participating in Homowo Cup - Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi Bonte II

Nii Ayi Bonte II,

Dr. Nii Ayi Bonte II, Paramount Chief of the Gbese Traditional Area, has declared that Accra Great Olympics will be banned from future football tournaments organized by the Ga State.

His decision follows the team's refusal to participate in last year's Homowo Cup, where they were scheduled to play against rivals Hearts of Oak.

As a result, Hearts of Oak will now face Hearts of Lions in the 2024 Homowo Cup, set for August 11 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



