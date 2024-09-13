Guardiola happy Man City hearing to begin on Monday

Pep Guardiola has led Manchester City to six Premier League titles since taking charge in 2016

Source: BBC

Manager Pep Guardiola expressed his satisfaction that the hearing regarding Manchester City's 115 charges for purported violations of the Premier League's financial regulations is set to commence on Monday.

The club was charged and referred to an independent commission in February 2023 after a four-year investigation.

The allegations claim that City violated financial rules from 2009 to 2018. City firmly denies all accusations and asserts that their case is backed by a "comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence."



