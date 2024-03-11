Guardiola sheds light on strategy behind De Bruyne substitution during Liverpool clash

Kevin De Bruyne questions Man City's technical team why he was subbed off

Pep Guardiola has provided further insight into his decision to substitute Kevin De Bruyne during Manchester City's match against Liverpool on March 10th.

As the defending champions faced Jurgen Klopp's team at Anfield, Guardiola chose to start with his renowned duo of Erling Haaland and De Bruyne in the forward line.



It was De Bruyne's clever play that allowed City to take the lead in the 23rd minute. Taking a corner kick, he surprised the entire Liverpool squad by finding John Stones on the near post, who successfully converted it into a goal.



However, the lead was short-lived as a loose backpass from Nathan Ake led to Ederson committing a foul on Darwin Nunez in the 50th minute. Alexis Mac Allister capitalized on the opportunity and scored from the penalty spot, equalizing the score.



With the game hanging in the balance, Guardiola made a surprising decision to substitute De Bruyne in the 69th minute, bringing in Mateo Kovacic as his replacement.

De Bruyne, visibly displeased with the decision, expressed his frustration to Guardiola as he walked past him. Replays even showed Guardiola going to De Bruyne's spot on the bench to explain his reasoning.



In his post-match statement, the former Barcelona manager expressed no regrets about substituting his star player. He emphasized that the decision was necessary as City struggled to regain control of the game.



"I'm happy to see that! I like it if he's upset; it's good. He's happy now. I knew what we were missing; we missed keeping the ball. After he went off, we did it better. After we had Mateo [Kovacic], we could make extra passes when he came on," he said.



