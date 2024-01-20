Guinea beat Gambia to boost qualification chances

Guinea will play against Senegal on Tuesday, January 23

Source: CAF

After drawing with Cameroon in their opening game of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023, Guinea recorded a win against Gambia. The two countries created few chances in the first half. It took 70 minutes before Guinea broke the deadlock through Aguibou Camara.

The 22-year old finished off a great team play. He latched on to a pass from Morgan Guilavogui to score the opener. In search of the equalizer, Tom Sainfait introduced two attackers in Mohamed Badamosi and Ali Sowe into the game.



None of them managed to break the resolute Guinea defense. Guinea now have 4 points from two games and currently occupy the second position. They will play against already qualified Senegal at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro on Tuesday, January 23.

Gambia with no point will play Cameroon in their last game on Tuesday, January 23.