Haaland, Acerbi and the art of the shirt swap

Acerbi Joked With Erling Haaland About Getting Two Of The Manchester City Striker's Shirts .png Acerbi joked with Erling Haaland about getting two of the Manchester City striker's shirts

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

After the Champions League match on Wednesday night, Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi humorously requested two shirts from Manchester City's Erling Haaland, perhaps testing the waters a bit.

The practice of exchanging shirts is a well-established custom in football, with players often cherishing their growing collections.

Certain shirts are particularly sought after, leading one team to bring multiple bags filled with shirts to distribute on behalf of their star player.

