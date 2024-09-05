Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Haaland and Salah form 'shows benefit of player rest'

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Has Benefited From No Close Season International Tournament For Egypt .png Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has benefited from no close-season international tournament for Egypt

Thu, 5 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Maheta Molango, the head of the players' union, emphasized the importance of adequate rest for footballers, citing the impressive early-season performances of Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah.

In the initial three matches of the 2024-25 Premier League season, Haaland has netted seven goals for Manchester City, while Salah has contributed three goals and three assists for Liverpool.

Both players did not participate in major post-season tournaments, and Molango referenced them in light of a new player workload monitoring report from Fifpro, which analyzed data from 1,500 footballers and was released on Thursday.

Read full article

Source: BBC