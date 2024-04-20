Haaland will not start for Hearts of Oak if he was in Ghana – Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor

Former Ghanaian footballer Charles Taylor Asampong has expressed his opinion regarding Man City and Norway striker Erling Haaland.

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko striker believes that if Haaland were in Ghana, he would not be a starter for the Phobians, but rather be on the bench.



Despite Haaland's struggles this season, he has managed to score 31 goals in 39 games in all competitions. However, he has not been able to replicate the same form that led him to become the Premier LLeague'stop scorer last season.



During an appearance on Angle TV, Taylor, who is known for being outspoken and controversial on football matters, cast doubt on whether one of Europe's best strikers would even make the starting lineup for his former team.

Taylor, who began his career at Great Olympics before moving to Hearts of Oak in 2000, is recognized for his exceptional dribbling skills and his ability to unsettle opponents, earning him the nickname "Terror."



He played a crucial role in the famous "64 Battalion" that secured the African Champions League in 2000 and consecutive Ghanaian league titles. Additionally, he also had a stint with Asante Kotoko.