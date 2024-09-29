Hansi Flick ‘protects’ Barcelona players after Osasuna humbling

Hansi Flick

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick expressed a strong opinion regarding their defeat against Osasuna while also showing support for his players after the match.

La Blaugrana's perfect start to the La Liga season, which included seven consecutive victories, came to an end as they faced difficulties in Pamplona.



Trailing 2-0 at halftime, Flick's squad struggled to regain control and failed to dominate the home team.

A key topic leading up to the match was Flick's choice to rest several players, including 17-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal, who remained on the bench under the guidance of the former Bayern Munich coach.



