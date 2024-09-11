Sports

Harry Kane marks 100th England cap with two goals vs. Finland

Wed, 11 Sep 2024 Source: ESPN

Harry Kane celebrated his 100th appearance for England as a "pretty much perfect" occasion, having netted both goals in the 2-0 UEFA Nations League victory against Finland on Tuesday.

He opened the scoring at Wembley in the 57th minute with a powerful shot that found the top of the net from just inside the penalty area.

The 31-year-old then sealed the win for England with a smart first-time finish, converting a square pass from debutant Noni Madueke, just 14 minutes before the final whistle.

