Harry Zakour, a veteran football administrator, has urged football fans to show patience towards Otto Addo, the returning Black Stars coach.

Following Ghana's consecutive victories against Mali and Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Zakour emphasized the importance of supporting Addo as he works to build a strong team.



The wins have elevated the Black Stars to the 2nd position in Group I with nine points after four matches.

Otto Addo and his team will now focus on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers before returning to the World Cup qualifiers in March 2025.