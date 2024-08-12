Hasaacas Ladies assistant coach Emmanuel Mensah unhappy with draw against Omnisports

Emmanuel Mensah, the assistant coach of Hasaacas Ladies, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the team's draw against Omnisports Etincelle in the opening group match of the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League qualification.

The champions of the Ghana Women’s Premier League played to an exciting goalless stalemate with their opponents at the Stade de la Paix de Bouake on Sunday, marking the commencement of the WAFU B zonal qualifiers.



In his remarks following the match, Mensah, who stepped in for head coach Yussif Basigi, conveyed his disappointment regarding the outcome against Omnisports Etincelle.

"We implemented several changes to our strategy, but I must say that a goalless draw does not reflect the standards of Hasaacas Ladies, especially considering our previous impactful participation in this tournament," he stated.



Hasaacas Ladies will be looking to secure their first victory in the tournament during their next match as they strive to leave a significant mark.