Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Hasaacas Ladies thanks fans and sponsors after narrow miss in CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers

Hasaacas Ladies Filee Hasaacas Ladies

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hasaacas Ladies, the champions of the Ghana Women's Premier League, issued a statement on August 28th to express their appreciation to fans, sponsors, and partners following their recent exit from the 2024 CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live