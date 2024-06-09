Hauger-Thackery leads GB to half marathon team gold

Hauger-Thackery won team gold in the women's half marathon

Source: BBC

Calli Hauger-Thackery secured a bronze medal in the individual half-marathon and led Great Britain to a team gold victory at the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

Hauger-Thackery completed the race in one hour eight minutes 58 seconds, while Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal from Norway claimed the gold medal and Joan Chelimo Melly from Romania took home the silver.



Abbie Donnelly, Clara Evans, and Lauren McNeil also performed exceptionally well, finishing in the top 17 and contributing to Great Britain's team gold win with a total time of 3:29:01.

The championships will continue with seven more medal events, including the highly anticipated women's 100m final, where GB's Dina Asher-Smith and Amy Hunt will be aiming to qualify from their respective semi-finals.



Read full article