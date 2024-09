Harry Kane was named Uefa's man of the match after his quadruple

Source: BBC

After achieving hat-tricks, I retain all the balls. The guys may be tired of signing them, but I welcome more.

Harry Kane, with four goals, had a remarkable evening for Bayern Munich, making history as they became the first team to net nine goals in a Champions League match.

The 31-year-old England captain's display in the 9-2 victory against Dinamo Zagreb led him to reach several significant milestones.



Read full article