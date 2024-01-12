He stood up for me – Kwesi Nyantatyi salutes 'defender' Kennedy Agyapong

Ken Agyapong and Kwesi Nyantakyi

The former President of Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi says he has developed a certain respect for Kennedy Agyapong and Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin because they stood up for him.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Mr. Nyantekyi stated that he never had any relationship with Kennedy Agyapong.



“I was disturbed by the negative publicity but I was unperturbed about the truth or otherwise of the matter. I was sure that one day people will get to know the truth.



“That is why I have developed a certain respect and love for people like Honorable Ken Agyapong. He seemed to be the only person who stood up for me publicly and the Right Honorable Speaker. But you know the interesting thing, I had never met Kennedy Agyapong neither had I spoken to him,” Mr. Nyantakyi narrated.



He continued: “Some people may have thought that I went to place a plead before him to come to my aid. Apart from seeing honorable Kenned Agyapong on TV and then listening to him on radio. I never had a personal encounter with him. Mr. Speaker I knew him long ago as my senior but I hadn’t met him for more than two decades.

“But he in the course of his work encountered FIFA officials and got to know certain insights to the matter. So he made some public statements.”



The former GFA President also expressed worry over how people take publication from the media without verifying.



“Some people are so gullible when they hear stories in the media they don’t bother to investigate. They just accept it hook, line and sinker,” he added.