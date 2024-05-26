Heart of Lions punch above weight to condemn FC Samartex to defeat

Hearts of Lions football team

Heart of Lions took a significant step towards avoiding relegation in the Ghana Premier League by defeating league leaders FC Samartex 2-0 on Sunday.

The match, held at the Kpando Sports Stadium, saw the hosts secure a crucial victory after a goalless first half.



Ebenezer Abban scored twice in the second half to secure the win for Heart of Lions.

As a result, the team now sits in 13th place on the league table, three spots clear of the relegation zone.



Despite the loss, FC Samartex remains at the top of the league standings, with their lead now reduced to six points.



