Heart of Lions secure 1-0 victory over Medeama

Hearts of Lions football team

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Medeama's reign as champions of the Ghana Premier League has come to an end as Heart of Lions emerged victorious in a thrilling match on Sunday.

Heart of Lions secured a 1-0 win, their fourth consecutive victory, effectively crushing Medeama's hopes of retaining the title.



The hero of the match was Ebenezer Abban, who made the difference by converting a penalty in the 96th minute, after initially missing it.

This crucial win keeps Heart of Lions in the league and Medeama will now focus on finishing in second place.



