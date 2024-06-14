Hearts of Oak board members don't understand football - Harry Zakour

Hearts of Oak's former CEO, Harry Zakour, has expressed his concerns regarding the current board's lack of football expertise.

In March 2024, the club introduced 10 new board members who were highly regarded professionals, with the aim of effectively managing the club's affairs.



However, their impact has been minimal as the team has struggled throughout this season.

Despite the appointment of Ivorian coach Aboubakar Ouattara, who led the team to victory in 2021, the club finds itself in a precarious position. They must secure a win in their final match to ensure their survival in the league.



Currently, Hearts of Oak is placed 15th in the league with 42 points and will face Bechem United in a crucial final game.