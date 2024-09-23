Hearts of Oak coach Ouattara pleads with fans to stop insults after first victory

Aboubakar Ouattara

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Hearts of Oak's head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has called on fans to refrain from insulting the players and coaching staff while expressing their concerns about the team's performance.

Following a challenging start to the season, which saw the team lose their first two matches and sit at the bottom of the standings, Ouattara and his squad faced significant pressure from supporters.

Nevertheless, the team managed to secure a 1-0 win against Bechem United on matchday three at the University of Ghana Stadium, marking a positive turnaround.



