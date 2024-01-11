Hearts of Oak express interest in Samartex midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh

Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah

Ghana Premier League outfit Hearts of Oak are reportedly in advanced talks to secure the services of midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh from league leaders FC Samartex.

The Phobians are keen on strengthening their squad, and negotiations are well underway to finalise the deal.



Emmanuel Keyekeh, 25, has emerged as one of the standout midfielders in the Ghanaian top flight, showcasing his skills and experience with impressive performances. Having previously played for Karela United and Asante Kotoko, Keyekeh has become a sought-after talent in the local league.



Hearts of Oak, currently facing challenges in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season, view the addition of Keyekeh as a strategic move to bolster their midfield and improve their overall team performance. The Phobians currently sit in 9th place on the league table and have already been eliminated from the MTN FA Cup.

The midfielder's prowess in the middle of the park has caught the attention of Hearts of Oak officials, who are eager to finalise the deal and integrate Keyekeh into their squad.



As discussions progress, Hearts of Oak aim to enhance their competitiveness in the Ghana Premier League and make a significant impact in the remaining fixtures of the season.