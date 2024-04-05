Hearts of Oak invests over GHC22 million in infrastructure

Togbe Afede XIV, the Executive Board Chairman

Hearts of Oak has injected GHC22 million into the club's infrastructure by the end of 2023, as confirmed by Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV.

During the 6th annual general meeting, he updated shareholders on the progress of the ongoing infrastructure development at Kpobiman.



The first phase of the Pobiman project is nearly 80% complete, including executive apartments, dormitories, administrative and classroom blocks, kitchen and dining facilities, gym, laundry, changing/shower blocks, four football pitches, and various courts.

Togbe Afede XIV stated that over GHC22 million has been invested by the close of 2023. Plans for a mini stadium to be the home venue for the youth team (Auroras FC) were also outlined, with the second phase set to include an 80-room hotel, additional facilities, and stands to complete the 5,000-6,000 capacity stadium.



Moreover, progress on the renovation of the club's former secretariat, "Phobia House," was highlighted, with the modern headquarters building being 95% complete and about GHC9 million invested so far. Part of the new structure will be leased out to generate revenue.