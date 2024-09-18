Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo criticizes coach Aboubakar Ouattara's leadership

Mohammed Ahmed Polo

Source: Ghana Guardian

Mohammed Ahmed Polo, a legendary figure at Hearts of Oak, has openly criticized the club's head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, questioning his capability to guide the team to victory.

Polo, known for his outspoken views on Ouattara, emphasized that the Ivorian coach is unlikely to secure any trophies for the club.

In a recent discussion with Akoma FM, Polo remarked, "A coach like Aboubakar Ouattara who can't guarantee us a trophy doesn't deserve to coach Hearts of Oak."



