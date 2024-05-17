Hearts of Oak receive boost as defender Kelvin Osei Asibey returns from injury ahead of Aduana FC clash

Kelvin Osei Asibey

Accra Hearts of Oak, the Ghana Premier League team, has received a major boost with the return of reliable defender Kelvin Osei Asibey.

Asibey, who previously played for Eleven Wonders, had been out of action due to an injury but has now resumed training under the guidance of the team's physical trainer, Jordan Enoch Daitey.



Before his injury setback, Asibey had an impressive start to his debut season with Hearts of Oak, making 14 appearances in the Ghana Premier League.



His return to fitness comes at a crucial time as the team prepares to face Aduana Stars in an important match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



However, it is uncertain whether coach Aboubakar Ouattara will include him in the lineup for the upcoming game.

Nevertheless, Asibey's comeback is a significant boost for the Phobians as they strive to finish the season strongly.



Currently positioned 11th in the Premier League standings with five games remaining, Hearts of Oak is determined to end the campaign on a positive note.



The return of Asibey brings renewed hope and defensive stability to the squad as they aim for a strong finish in the league.