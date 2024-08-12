Sports

Hearts of Oak see off Heart of Lions in shootout to clinch 2024 Homowo Cup

Accra Hearts Of Oak Squad 0.jpeg Hearts of Oak FC

Mon, 12 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The renowned Ghanaian club Hearts of Oak has claimed the 2024 Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Peace Cup by defeating Heart of Lions in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw during regular time.

