Hearts of Oak shareholders approve new board members at 6th AGM

Togbe Afede XIV, the Executive Board Chairman

Hearts of Oak shareholders have given their approval for the new nine-member board during the Annual General Meeting that took place on Thursday at the Civil Service Auditorium in Accra.

The announcement of the new members was made on March 27 before the Annual General Meeting.



Togbe Afede XIV will continue to serve as the Executive Board Chairman, ensuring consistency in leadership.



Notable members from the previous board, such as Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, Vincent Odotei Sowah, and Ivy Heward-Mills, have been retained, providing experience and familiarity to the newly formed board.

A new addition to the board is Delali Anku-Adiamah, the Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, who will bring his expertise and insights to the club's governance.



Furthermore, Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, former Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group Limited, has joined the board, along with Samuel Wilfred Yaw Inkoom, Akwasi Agyeman, and Prof. Agyemang Badu Akosa, each contributing diverse backgrounds and skills to the leadership team.