The prominent Ghanaian football club, Hearts of Oak, is scheduled to participate in an additional friendly match in Togo prior to their return to Ghana for the commencement of the 2024/25 football season.

The team has been engaged in a pre-season tour in Togo for more than a week.

In a statement released by the Accra-based club on Thursday, August 29, it was announced that they will compete against the Togo U20 national team. This match is set to take place at the Stade Municipal de Lome.