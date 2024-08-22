Hearts of Oak want to achieve a lot at the end of the of the upcoming season – Benjamin Asare

Benjamin Asare, the goalkeeper for Hearts of Oak, has disclosed the club's aspirations for the upcoming season, indicating a strong desire to accomplish significant goals.

The seasoned goalkeeper made the transition to Hearts of Oak from their rivals, Great Olympics, at the end of the last season.



After contributing to the Phobians' victory in the 2024 Homowo Cup, Asare expressed that the club is focused on achieving greater success in the upcoming season.



“The league is our primary objective. We are now uniting to commence our preparations for the start of the Ghana Premier League.



“We are grateful for our victory in the Homowo Cup, and I am pleased to have joined a prestigious club like Hearts of Oak and secured my first trophy.

“I anticipate that by the conclusion of the season, we will have accomplished many things.”



Hearts of Oak departed Ghana on Wednesday to continue their pre-season training in Togo in preparation for the 2024/25 Ghana football season.



The club has scheduled several friendly matches, including one against the Togolese champions, ASKO Kara, with the official date to be announced shortly.



Hearts of Oak will commence their 2024/25 Ghana Premier League campaign with a home match against the newly promoted Basake Holy Stars.