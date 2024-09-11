Hearts of Oak would have liked to win our first match, defeat is painful, says Opare Addo

Kwame Opare Addo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Kwame Opare Addo, the Public Relations Officer for Hearts of Oak, has voiced his disappointment after the team's 2024/25 Ghana Premier League opener, which ended in a 1-0 loss at home to newly promoted Basake Holy Stars.

The match took place on Sunday, September 9, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium, resulting in frustration among fans who expressed their displeasure with boos aimed at the players and coaching staff post-match.

In a conversation with Asempa FM, Opare Addo emphasized the team's ambition for a strong season start, remarking, "We can’t dismiss the importance of this loss; a win would have been preferable. It’s disheartening."



