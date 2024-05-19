Henry Addo celebrates Israeli title triumph with Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Henry Addo

Ghanaian teenager Henry Addo celebrated his first season with Maccabi Tel-Aviv as they secured the Israeli Premier League title.

The young forward watched as his new team comfortably defeated Hapoel Beer Sheva 3-0, creating an unassailable eight-point lead with only two matches remaining in the season.



Addo joined Maccabi Tel-Aviv in February 2024 after transferring from MSK Zilina in Slovakia.



He signed a 3.5-year contract worth €1 million. Despite coming from Zilina's successful African youth academy, Addo had limited opportunities to showcase his skills, making just one appearance without contributing any offensive statistics.

However, Addo's lack of playing time did not dampen his enthusiasm for the team's remarkable achievements.



Maccabi Tel-Aviv demonstrated their dominance in the domestic league, securing 24 victories, drawing seven matches, and suffering only three losses in 34 challenging fixtures.



With this impressive accomplishment, Maccabi Tel-Aviv now prepares for their entry into the UEFA Champions League.