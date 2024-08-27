Henry Asante Twum outlines plans for two-day Congress and facility upgrades

GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum has shared the agenda for the GFA Congress, which kicked off today at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram.

This important event brings together football stakeholders from all over the country and will take place over two days to avoid a packed schedule.



Delegates, club directors, and CEOs made their way to the venue by noon. Asante Twum emphasized the recent upgrades at the Prampram facility and the GFA's aspirations moving forward.

"Typically, an ordinary Congress is held in one day, but this time we've opted for a two-day format to prevent any backlog. Today marks the beginning, and we anticipate the arrival of 12 delegates, club directors, and CEOs here in Prampram," he shared with Peace FM.