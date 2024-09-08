Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Henshaw and Sugar retain Paralympic titles

Henshaw And Sugar Both Enjoyed Success In Other Sports Before Moving To Para Canoe.png Henshaw and Sugar both enjoyed success in other sports before moving to Para-canoe

Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Charlotte Henshaw and Laura Sugar of Britain successfully defended their Paralympic titles in a remarkable fashion as the Para-canoe competitions concluded in Paris.

Henshaw, a former swimmer, achieved her second title in Paris by maintaining her kayak KL2 championship, finishing ahead of teammate Emma Wiggs amidst windy conditions at Vaires-sur-Marne.

Meanwhile, Sugar, a former sprinter, contributed to Great Britain's gold medal tally by winning consecutive KL3 titles, with fellow Briton Hope Gordon finishing in fifth place.

Read full article

Source: BBC