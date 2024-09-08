Henshaw and Sugar retain Paralympic titles

Henshaw and Sugar both enjoyed success in other sports before moving to Para-canoe

Source: BBC

Charlotte Henshaw and Laura Sugar of Britain successfully defended their Paralympic titles in a remarkable fashion as the Para-canoe competitions concluded in Paris.

Henshaw, a former swimmer, achieved her second title in Paris by maintaining her kayak KL2 championship, finishing ahead of teammate Emma Wiggs amidst windy conditions at Vaires-sur-Marne.

Meanwhile, Sugar, a former sprinter, contributed to Great Britain's gold medal tally by winning consecutive KL3 titles, with fellow Briton Hope Gordon finishing in fifth place.



