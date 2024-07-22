Highly-rated Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga completes loan move to Qatari side Al Kharaitiyat SC

Glid Otanga joins Al Kharaitiyat SC

Source: Footballghana

Hearts of Oak’s Glid Otanga, a midfielder from Congo, has finalized his loan transfer to Al Kharaitiyat SC in Qatar.

The talented player has joined the newly promoted club in preparation for the upcoming 2024/25 football season.



Al Kharaitiyat SC is counting on Otanga to strengthen their squad and contribute to a successful campaign in the top-flight league.

Since he arrived at Hearts of Oak in 2022, Otanga has made a significant impact in the Ghana Premier League, capturing the interest of the Qatari team.



His outstanding performances, which include helping his team secure the FA Cup, have led to this new opportunity for him to take on a fresh challenge in his football career.



Read full article