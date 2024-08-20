Hohoe United to face Asante Kotoko in Don't Worry Memorial Cup

Hohoe United has announced an exhilarating pre-season match against the prominent Ghana Premier League team, Asante Kotoko.

This encounter, referred to as the 'Don't Worry' Memorial Cup, is set to occur on August 25th at the Hohoe Sports Stadium.



The announcement, made on Monday through the club's official social media channels, has generated considerable excitement among football fans. This match will serve as an essential preparation for both teams as they gear up for the 2024/25 football season.



"Hohoe United Football Club - Hufc will host Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the DON’T WORRY Memorial Cup in Hohoe," the club stated.

Asante Kotoko, recognized for their robust pre-season training, has already secured the Democracy Cup against their rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, and has played an inaugural match at the TnA Stadium against Medeama SC. The 'Don't Worry' Memorial Cup presents another opportunity for the Kumasi-based club to enhance their squad.



For Hohoe United, a Division One club, hosting Asante Kotoko represents a significant achievement, providing them with a valuable opportunity to measure their capabilities against one of Ghana's elite teams.